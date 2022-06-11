LETTER: Keating overpass headed in the wrong direction

Re: Province promises $57.6M toward Central Saanich overpass project at Keating. The Keating Flyover Interchange was a bad idea even decades ago when the provincial government was planning to make the Pat Bay Highway into a freeway.

But in the last few years, ideas and policies have changed for the better. For example, just last year the Capital Regional District board voted unanimously to favour public transit improvements over highway capacity increases. Only months later the provincial CleanBC climate plan was updated to target a 25 per cent reduction in traffic by 2030.

An inexpensive traffic light would make it safe to turn left at this intersection. A very expensive interchange makes no sense when provincial and regional climate policy calls for a future with fewer cars.

Instead, this money should go to buy electric buses and build bus lanes for BC Transit’s proposed RapidBus network.

Eric Doherty

Victoria