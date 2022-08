I’ve walked up Mt. Doug’s trails (and non-trails) too many times to count, from all points of the compass, and as far as this third-generation (now senior citizen) Saanich resident is concerned, to anyone but the woke-conscious, Mount Doug will always be Mount Doug. What’s next, the same name-change for Mount Douglas Secondary?

Give it a rest! And get rid of Saanich council, in the process.

T.L. Pedneault-Peasland

Saanich