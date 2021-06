I would like to thank Lynda Comber for taking the time to draw attention to the problem of ivy threatening our local trees.

I am new to Sidney and one of my pleasures is to walk along Third Street and Beaufort Road. It’s a lovely corner of Sidney and one of the reasons is the presence of trees, especially the ones on Beaufort Road. However, I did observe the scourge that Ms. Comber refers to.

Orysia Koelbleitner

Sidney