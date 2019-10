Interesting, Victoria pledges to plant 5,000 trees (Victoria News, Sept. 25). May I be so bold to suggest that we start by not falling mature trees to extend bicycle lanes and not to approve developments such as Rhodo, where over 30 trees will be lost, or the Fairfield neighbourhood plan where dozens of trees will be gone.

I wonder if Mayor Lisa Helps shared this information with the United Nations?

Geraldine Glattstein

Victoria