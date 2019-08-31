LETTER: Kenneth Fenton’s day parole highlights problems with justice system

The loss of faith in our justice system is becoming abundantly clear.

The police are there to protect us, and they do a great job. But there is no one to protect them from the injustice of our legal system.

Kenneth Jacob Fenton has been granted day parole after killing RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett, a mother of two boys.

Words fail me, but I must put some together to express my fury at our legal system. It constantly favours the criminal element over those law-abiding citizens and peace officers.

All the sympathy goes to the criminals, they are pampered to the extreme, thinking they will be rehabilitated somehow.

How many times have they let people out of jail who commit murders and other unspeakable atrocities? And how many times have innocent people been accused of murder and spend half their lifetime in jail, to eventually find out that they are innocent?

Fenton is not innocent and does not deserve the pampering of trying to straighten him out. The ones who should receive pampering are the family of Sarah Beckett.

Wake up justice system and smell the coffee. The decisions you make are atrocious and if the laws are to be changed in favour of the victims, then change them.

Paul Collins

Langford

