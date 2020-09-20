Letter: Kudos offered for keeping Sidney waterfront area clean

I am a member of the North Saanich Rod and Gun Club.

On the initiative of our president, Dave Metcalf, the club did a cleanup of Sidney’s waterfront areas, especially the beaches, from the southern extreme off Lochside Drive up to and including the beach in front of the Beacon Landing restaurant.

We were all pleasantly surprised that there was not very much litter to pick up.

We would thus like to extend kudos to both the townsfolk and Town of Sidney staff for keeping our waterfront areas and beaches clean. What a great citizenry we have!

John Bardsley

Sidney