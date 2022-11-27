LETTER: Langford a paved paradise

I reference the Nov. 23 edition of the Goldstream Gazette, page A10, entitled “Stew Young’s Legacy From Dogpatch to Diamond” in which the writer waxes poetic about all the many accomplishments which occurred in Langford and the surrounding Greater Victoria Area due to Stew Young’s influences. The final sentence in that paid advertisement is: “As Joni Mitchell said “You don’t know what you’ve got until it is gone!”

Well, firstly, Joni would never write such an awkward song lyric. It’s from Big Yellow Taxi (1970) and the lyrics are: “Don’t it always seem to go; That you don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone”

But more humourous to me is that the next line of those lyrics are: “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”

I can’t think of a person who better personifies that lyric than Stew Young. Yes, “Thank you, Stew!”

Arthur Entlich

Colwood