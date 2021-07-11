Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Leaf blower saves senior from an aching back

In the past 34 years I have moved tons of leaves off my yard (yes, tons – when they are wet they weigh a lot).

In recent years, my back has suffered less thanks to a leaf blower. Seniors love leaf blowers. Just sayin’.

The more important fact that must be acknowledged, is that the leaves fall from a plane tree in front of my house/office that belongs to the people of Saanich. The people of Saanich don’t look after their trees, particularly the annual leaf fall.

I clean it up every year. You’re welcome Sannich.

Robert Reimer

Saanich

