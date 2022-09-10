LETTER: Leave housing solutions to the incoming council

Oak Bay council needs to slow down the infill initiative.

When a substantial community initiative is under consideration, the council must ensure the community understands the consequences and hears their opinion. A flawed biased survey held in the summer does not allow the community an opportunity to have their opinion heard. An objective infill document citing the pros and cons would go a long way to inform all.

Present council, thank you for bringing the question forward at the Sept. 8 community meeting. Please leave further discussion and implementation to the next council.

Mike Wilmut

Oak Bay