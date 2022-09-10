Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Leave housing solutions to the incoming council

Oak Bay council needs to slow down the infill initiative.

When a substantial community initiative is under consideration, the council must ensure the community understands the consequences and hears their opinion. A flawed biased survey held in the summer does not allow the community an opportunity to have their opinion heard. An objective infill document citing the pros and cons would go a long way to inform all.

Present council, thank you for bringing the question forward at the Sept. 8 community meeting. Please leave further discussion and implementation to the next council.

Mike Wilmut

Oak Bay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Cooling on climate change

Just Posted

Kayaks and canoes were scattered all around Willows Beach early Saturday (Sept. 10) morning before paddlers took to the water. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Paddlers hit the waters of Oak Bay to support families battling pediatric cancer

Police are asking any witnesses or individuals with video to come forward as they investigate reports of road rage and dangerous driving which saw a man arrested for a second time. (Black Press Media file photo)
Driver arrested a second time following dangerous driving incident

Langford city hall on Goldstream Avenue, shot in February 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford looking at how other municipalities let the dust settle

Wildfire smoke clouds the skies over Langford Saturday (Sept. 10). Smoke from wildfires on the mainland and Washington has made its way over to Greater Victoria, prompting a special air statement from Environment Canada. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Wildfire smoke sparks air quality warning for Greater Victoria