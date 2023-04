Re: Saanich Facebook group members help clean up PKOLS. If this group of dog owners really does plan to continue picking up dog poop, my friend and I who were jumped on by one of their dogs during last Sunday’s cleanup would really appreciate it if they left their dogs at home next time.

We should be able to walk at PKOLS and not see piles of dog poop along the trails and also not have dogs charging at us from off these trails.

Stacie McNeil

Saanich