Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Let staff handle North Saanich’s OCP review

The decision by Modus to terminate its contract for the official community plan (OCP) review with the District of North Saanich rests squarely on the shoulders of several members of North Saanich council.

As well-intentioned as Mayor Peter Jones’ plans for the mayor’s official community plan advisory committee and subcommittees may have been, notwithstanding the gross lack of clarity regarding the same, the do-it-yourself approach to an OCP review for our community is not working.

This very significant body of work needs to be returned to the excellent and highly skilled North Saanich staff who dedicate their professional lives to serving the district. Said another way, and I know they’ve heard it before, but it bears repeating: North Saanich council needs to get out of the weeds and stay in its lane.

This entire situation is so unfortunate, was entirely preventable and is an embarrassment for everyone who lives in North Saanich.

Heather Gartshore

North Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Health-care crisis reaches a planetary scale

Just Posted

Flowers lay on a slab at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany to commemorate Holocaust victims. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Holocaust victims to be honoured at Victoria Jewish Cemetery

Greater Victoria firefighters teamed up on Saturday, March 25 at the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt to honour fallen firefighters, Ken Gill and Forrest Owens. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Greater Victoria fire departments take to the ice to remember two fallen firefighters

One of several street preachers who speak loudly at the corner of Fort and Douglas in downtown Victoria. (Chris Campbell photo for Black Press Media)
Residents want city to silence ‘very intimidating’ downtown Victoria street preachers

Beware of investment pitches over social media. (Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash)
‘I got sucked into a vortex’: Victoria woman reveals brush with crypto scammer

Pop-up banner image