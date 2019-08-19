The Downtown Victoria Business Association is not against instating street parking fees on Sundays. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

LETTER: Let’s change the conversation about parking

Take away my convenient car parking – please!

I’m an (occasional) car driver and I want parking to be less convenient. Parking needs to be harder to find, and definitely not free (especially downtown), if we care about the planet and our city.

Easy vehicle parking is the gateway drug for a high carbon society.

It’s a societal addiction.

Our greenhouse gases are not dropping, and transportation is a key reason why. Our streets have ample room for trees and people and transit lanes and scooters and patios and passenger drop-off zones. But we can’t have all that and have ample parking too.

We need to change the conversation about parking. Let’s improve the safety, health and livability of our streets – and not complain when those improvements eliminate car parking, especially downtown.

READ MORE: Downtown Victoria businesses cite parking issues as top challenge

We also need to stop referring to “cyclists” or “motorists” or “walkers” or “transit users.” We are all people and many of us (me included) use all these forms of getting around. Moving around Greater Victoria needs to allow for all modes, while making the low carbon modes the easiest.

We say we believe in lowering our carbon footprint but, irrationally, we don’t want to actually change our car driving behavior. We want to have convenient, low cost parking and lower GHGs too.

It won’t happen.

Parking “drives” car usage – pun intended. If we change parking, we change car usage. People who can’t easily park their vehicle shift to other modes – take a bus, hire a cab, bike, get a friend to drop them off, walk – or some creative combination of the above. I’m one of those people – a car owner, bike owner, transit user, walker. If parking is too cheap and easy, we all use it – and therefore use our cars even when alternatives are available.

Each of us can make personal changes but we get the biggest benefit if we make a community-wide shift away from cars and into healthy, people-friendly street sharing.

Would the intentional reduction of parking be “social engineering”? You bet – the best kind. Social engineering is what broke our growing addiction to cigarette use. Remember when pub owners wailed that anti-smoking bylaws would kill their businesses?

As a community, we should be designing for the healthiest possible city. Less convenient car parking helps get us there.

Lorne Daniel

Victoria

– Lorne Daniel is a Victoria resident who walks, bikes, drives a car, takes transit, and has been a wheelchair user. His work in urban change has won awards from national and international organizations. He is founder of Greater Victoria Placemaking Network.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Log exports and my other errors so far in 2019

Just Posted

Police identify man found dead in Saanich, seek his backpack and shoes

Investigators seek shoes, backpack that Andrew Michael Sidor was seen wearing

Protester threatens citizens arrest during morning federal funding announcement in Oak Bay

Police escort protester away after confronting federal minister

Uplands Park designated a national heritage site

Feds make $4.3 million announcement in Oak Bay

Oak Bay police arrest one of two suspects after resident held at gunpoint

Police expect second arrest ‘in the very near future’ after armed robbery

Driver crashes into Victoria home causing significant damage to front yard

Impairment believed to be a factor in early morning crash

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

Police seek tips in 2015 death of Island teen Brown

Four years has passed since the body of Penelakut Island woman was discovered

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Customers angry as Telus email remains down, temporary fix not working

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says

NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber

Environment groups warned saying climate change is real could be seen as partisan

Talk of climate change could be viewed as advocating against Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada

Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Most Read