LETTER: Letter provides false facts on flu shot

In a land of free speech the writer of the anti-vaccine letter is entitled to have his letter published. But given the import of the topic your newspaper has responsibility to ensure that you report the story and not just provide a platform for those who wish to disseminate their version of the truth. Publishing such a dramatic overstatement of dire impacts is irresponsible on your part. Otherwise you perpetuate the current plethora of “false facts” that continually are given headline coverage.

This is topic of major and expensive public health policy that effects all citizens and particularly in a city with such an elderly population, who are given a universal message to get a flu shot.

Prudence would suggest that before publishing such a letter you should have done two things. First approach a neutral academic source who might provide factual scientific information to address the validity of technical claims of the writer. And then second you should provide equal space for our public health officials to provide a rejoinder.

This topic is too important to the well-being of the community to simply allow unsubstantiated info to be disseminated in our newspaper without some balance and then let readers make their own personal choices.

James Anderson

Saanich

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Take and give time to prevent mental health woes this season

Just Posted

Environment Canada says snow in the forecast for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for flurries and cold air throughout the next week

Thousands without power on Vancouver Island

Tuesday’s dump of snow has cut power to nearly 10,000 homes in Victoria and Duncan

A vision for Turkey Head

Public input sought on vision for waterfront public land

Proposed redesign would add 350 rental units

University Heights owner submits initial redesign to Saanich

Massive pot farm in the works for Central Saanich

$500 million project could see as many as 21 greenhouses on 70 acres of land

VIDEO: Readers’ holiday traditions – bike rides, spiders, and singing

What are your favorite holiday traditions?

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Car crushed under tractor trailer in collision in Nanaimo

One motorist fled the scene, according to Nanaimo RCMP

Saanich wants province to investigate term limits

Saanich will ask the province and the Union of British Columbia Municipalities… Continue reading

Former B.C. fire chief found not guilty of sex assault

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of a third complainant

Pot activists Marc and Jodie Emery get fine, probation

Jodie and Marc Emery pleaded guilty Monday to a number of drug-related charges related to what the Crown called a “sophisticated” dispensary operation.

Shew sisters win gold, silver at SFU’s War on the Floor

Saanich wrestling sisters training under former Claremont champ

Victoria junior hockey weekend wrapup

WHL Royals slumping, Junior B Cougars look to snag top spot in South

EDITORIAL: Take and give time to prevent mental health woes this season

Plan now, be realistic about holiday celebrations, no matter what they are

Most Read