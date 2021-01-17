LETTER: Liberty comes at a cost

When I first read the recent letter to the editor from Raym Forbes, I thought it was satire. “Our charter rights do not replace God’s instructions, which state obey the government.” Besides how overstated and flawed Raym’s information was on the affects of COVID-19 provincially, he is forgetting how many of these government figures were off jet-setting to far away lands, hypocritically ignoring their own guidelines.

I’d like to share a quote from Emma Goldman with Raym. “People have only as much liberty as they have the intelligence to want and the courage to take.” Or as Benjamin Franklin so eloquently put it, “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

Alyson Culbert

Victoria