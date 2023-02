I was dismayed at the recent sudden closure of Oak Bay Library and appalled that they didn’t notify patrons by email. I had an item to pick up and went to retrieve it twice only to find a closure notice on the door.

More concerning is the reason for its closure: asbestos. Apparently, this will require removal leading to weeks of no service at the branch. So what happens to its employees during that period?

Lots of questions that need to be answered.

Bennett Guinn

Victoria