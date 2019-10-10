LETTER: Little sympathy for those facing speculation tax

Re: B.C.’s speculation tax under fire in first major legal challenge.

It is difficult to feel any sympathy for this group of homeowners who are petitioning the speculation and vacancy tax through the B.C. Supreme Court. They fail to understand the gravity of the housing crisis in this province – it is very dire. People cannot find places to live and that is so much more serious a concern than their plight. They do have options whereas so many don’t.

Pay up, rent your place out or sell one of properties and rent down south. Get a reality check and don’t complain, as you are more fortunate than most.

Anne Dalton

Sidney

