LETTER: Living with community needs to be par of housing solution

As someone who is housed, not being separated from my family and loved ones during a hard time – whether that’s being forcibly displaced multiple times as in the case of the campers with Namegans Nation, or whatever other hurdles life throws – is something that I can take for granted.

In my experience, having a supportive community that’s been built over time around you can be one of the most healing and nurturing things possible at such a time.

Forcing campers into different shelters, and especially ones where couples and families cannot stay together, does great damage to a community that has proven itself to be resilient and able to take care of its members.

It’s time to listen to the campers and find solutions to the problems at the base of this housing crisis. I’d like to believe that we can do better than this.

Ardeo Mann

Saanich

