Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Local lifestyles reliant on ocean transport

I can only hope the recent article about offshore freighters is a wake-up call to speed up the unloading and loading processes involved at Vancouver and Fraser ports, not to mention any on our Island.

I quite enjoy seeing large container ships that aren’t full of 5,000 people who consume more goods than hundreds of container ships. It makes no difference what is on the ships, as 50 per cent of the world’s economy uses the oceans to transport them. So half of what you own is a fair assessment of what they bring to you.

Eat local you say? I don’t recall coffee being grown here, as some local coffee companies would have you believe. Pretty sure the bananas, avocados, and pineapples found at your local grocer weren’t locally sourced. Transporting oil products seems to be taboo unless it’s makeup, nail polish, golf balls, insulation, or some other necessary derivative.

The same people who buy electric vehicles, thinking they’re saving the planet, think nothing of flying. I have some fresh humble pie on my window sill, locally sourced of course.

Stuart Walker

Central Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER Accessibility is not a luxury

Just Posted

One of several street preachers who speak loudly at the corner of Fort and Douglas in downtown Victoria. (Chris Campbell photo for Black Press Media)
Residents want city to silence ‘very intimidating’ downtown Victoria street preachers

Beware of investment pitches over social media. (Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash)
‘I got sucked into a vortex’: Victoria woman reveals brush with crypto scammer

A bison burger from the Songhees Food Truck. (Instagram/Songhees Food Truck)
Greater Victoria food truck wars heat up with these bannock burgers and tacos

16-year-old Ava Bate’s illustration won her the One Planet Living student challenge in 2022. (Courtesy of Ava Bate/ One Planet Living student challenge)
Challenge calls for Greater Victoria student ideas on sustainability, happiness

Pop-up banner image