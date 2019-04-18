LETTER: Look to the future with renewable energy

I am responding to your recent excellent editorial in the April 5 issue of the Saanich News.

I am delighted to read “A wiser plan for the future would be to invest in alternative sources of power.”

Do your readers know that our federal government gives a total of $3.3 billion annually to the fossil fuel industry?

This amazing amount of money should immediately be channelled to renewable energy, such as solar, wind and geothermal. Surely, this would be looking to the future, not only for us, but for our children and grandchildren.

Daphne M. Taylor

Saanich