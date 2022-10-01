LETTER: Maintenance lacking at Willows Park

When I visited Willows Park this week, I was shocked at the state of disrepair of the facilities.

A handwashing sink filled with pink stagnant water. A children’s climbing structure so riddled with sharp, rusted corners I had to pull my 15-month-old off it. A foot-washing station covered with moss and clogged to the point of being unusable. A drinking fountain filled with sand and rust.

With election season upon us, it is easy for politicians to focus on promises of ‘new’ infrastructure, ‘new’ investments and ‘new’ ideas. Good old-fashioned maintenance isn’t the sexiest slogan, but it is the hallmark of a good community leader who is in touch with what constituents need on a day-to-day basis and practical enough to protect investments already made.

Jennifer Causton

Victoria