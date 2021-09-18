Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Majority supports environmental protection

An article in the Aug. 26 Peninsula News Review featured the opinions of three North Saanich residents (Warren Wolfe, Darren Wolfe and Robin Richardson) claiming that the silent majority here supports the proposed official community plan. Not so.

The majority may be silent, but our actions show clearly we hold this land dear, and realize the climate crisis is upon us now. Our actions? We vote “green.” Municipally Mayor Geoff Orr and most of council; provincially MLA Adam Olsen; and federally MP Elizabeth May. We hope and pray these, our elected representatives, will withstand the blandishments and machinations of those who perceive North Saanich as ripe for the picking.

We stand firm, for sure.

Susan Wills

North Saanich

