Letter: Make Richardson, Haultain one-way streets

One way streets much safer for drivers, cyclists

The idea of a protected bikeway along Richardson Street and Haultain Street is an excellent idea for cyclists. These routes are the least tiring for [cycling] access to downtown and returning to Oak Bay and the UVic/Camosun access corridor.

However, much discussion has been generated due to the advisory bike lanes and traffic diverters. My suggestion would be to make the streets one-way so that residents could have on-street parking on one side while the cycling pathway would exist on the opposite side. One-way streets are the best means of accommodating both vehicular traffic and cycling needs to lower our city’s greenhouse gas emissions and improve our citizens’ health.

Rafe Sunshine

Oak Bay

