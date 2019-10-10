Sidney’s acting mayor Peter Wainright said he is surprised to field questions about the town’s decision to remove a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II from council chambers. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

LETTER: Make space for the Queen in Sidney council chambers

Re: Sidney’s acting mayor says no one noticed removal of Queen’s portrait. Although we have only lived in Sidney for 18 months we already feel a strong attachment to the town. It was very alarming to read this article and it makes me fear Sidney council is following in the steps of Victoria council by arbitrarily making these decisions to remove symbols of our history. Why not ask the people of Sidney what they would prefer? A simple poll in your paper would surely not be too difficult to get an idea. I’m with the Town Crier on this one.

One of the reasons we moved to Sidney from Victoria was that we could no longer stand the way downtown Victoria was transforming (nothing to do with bike lanes). Surely there is a space somewhere in chambers for the head of our Commonwealth.

Holly McKay

Sidney

