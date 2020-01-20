LETTER: Marijuana has many benefits

I read the recent letter from a resident who was happy that a marijuana dispensary will not be allowed to open on Beacon Avenue. He didn’t want “pot heads,” walking around in Sidney. Not allowing a dispensary to open seems rather hypocritical considering there is a distillery at the end of the street.

Marijuana is a versatile plant that’s good not just for the relaxing recreational use that many use it for. It’s a medicine that treats anxiety, insomnia, PTSD, helps control seizures, helps to reduce intraocular pressure with glaucoma, helps to ease MS symptoms, helps with nausea and stimulates appetite for HIV and cancer patients, helps to ease symptoms of fibromyalgia and chronic pain issues.

People use this drug for many reasons and it’s not for any individual to make snap judgments as to what is good for someone and what is not.

Liz McBride

Saanichton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letter: Make Richardson, Haultain one-way streets
Next story
LETTER: Homeless person left out in the cold

Just Posted

UPDATED: One-sailing wait from Swartz Bay ferry terminal after morning protest

Movement in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Couple gets engaged on BC Ferries sailing between Vancouver, Victoria

Pair sailed between hometowns for two years

Downtown Victoria businesses band together to hire private security company following rise in thefts

Lower Johnson Street businesses have had little to no response from VicPD

Oak Bay driver hits cyclist, police consider blaming snow boots

Break and enter, thefts also seen in mid-January

Number of U-Hauls entering Victoria plummeted in 2019

Data compiled from two million one-way U-Haul transactions

Armed Forces being mobilized to help Eastern Newfoundland dig out

A man is still missing in the blizzard

Poll suggests some don’t think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

The findings are being released just before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

Cariboo Memorial Hospital back to normal after cold weather wreaks havoc

Burst pipes and water leaks cause three different incidents

Site of planned Jumbo Valley ski resort to be protected, managed by First Nations

Development rights permanently retired for site of proposed year-round ski resort west of Invermere

Huawei exec’s extradition hearing begins in Canada

China’s foreign ministry complained the United States and Canada were violating Meng’s rights

Prince Harry: ‘Powerful media’ is why he’s stepping away

Prince Harry and Megan have stepped away from their royal commitments

Most Read