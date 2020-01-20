LETTER: Marijuana has many benefits

I read the recent letter from a resident who was happy that a marijuana dispensary will not be allowed to open on Beacon Avenue. He didn’t want “pot heads,” walking around in Sidney. Not allowing a dispensary to open seems rather hypocritical considering there is a distillery at the end of the street.

Marijuana is a versatile plant that’s good not just for the relaxing recreational use that many use it for. It’s a medicine that treats anxiety, insomnia, PTSD, helps control seizures, helps to reduce intraocular pressure with glaucoma, helps to ease MS symptoms, helps with nausea and stimulates appetite for HIV and cancer patients, helps to ease symptoms of fibromyalgia and chronic pain issues.

People use this drug for many reasons and it’s not for any individual to make snap judgments as to what is good for someone and what is not.

Liz McBride

Saanichton