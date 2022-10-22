Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Mayor must accept defeat

It is sad and tragic that Langford’s Stew Young could not accept his resounding mayoral (and council’s) defeat with any glimmer of dignity and grace.

You would have thought he would have used the occasion to congratulate and offer support to bring the Langford community together after a hard-fought election. But his so-called ‘concession speech’ on CFAX was filled with attacks, misinformation, and attempts to discredit and disparage the intelligence and capabilities of the new mayor-elect and incoming councilors. He could not find it in himself to dial back the arrogance and show some humility.

It’s truly sad that Stew decided to end his long run as mayor on such a contemptuous, sour, low note.

Sue Harper

Langford

