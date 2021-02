The subject of snow clearing of sidewalks is quite a popular subject just now. Colwood has a good plan, called the “eventually plan.” Eventually the sun will melt the snow from the sidewalks. Eventually the sun will melt the big windrow of snow from the bike lanes.

And, it works. Just don’t do your daily walking unless you want to walk right on the road. Come on spring.

Lyall Eriksen

Colwood