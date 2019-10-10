LETTER: Merge lane too short at dangerous Sooke Road intersection

Re: Colwood taking steps to improve intersection safety after two motor vehicle incidents in one week.

I live within throwing distance of the intersection of Sooke and Metchosin roads and drive it nearly every day, sometimes several times a day. I can tell you without any hesitation why there are so many accidents and close calls at that intersection.

It seems like 90 per cent of drivers don’t know the difference between a merge and a yield. This is a merge lane. The lane is entirely too short for a merge.

The fix is fairly simple, either lengthen the lane so that drivers have time to react to each other or make it a yield, and the traffic entering Sooke Road would have to stop and proceed when it is safe.

Ted Bell

Colwood

