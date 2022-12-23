LETTER: Mobile medical unit could be the answer

When so many do not have a doctor it is time to try something new….or maybe not so new.

Equip a vehicle with those things a doctor needs in an examination and base it at a hospital. It should also have the best communications to permit scans and photos to be transferred and permit consultations.

Direct calls to the hospital, who could appoint an ER doctor and a nurse practitioner to man the vehicle and answer calls.

It would provide much-needed treatment because telephone diagnosis is not a good substitute. A trial would be useful and not too expensive.

Michael Hanson

Sidney