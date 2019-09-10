LETTER: Money spent on McKenzie ‘monster’ could have revitalized the train

Re: Saanich councillor slams McKenzie Interchange Project.

Coun. Judy Brownoff‘s commentary on the interchange was right on point. The money spent on this monster could have revitalized the train and paid for a roundabout at the intersection. Both systems could have eased the traffic flow, and at the same time taken cars off the road.

But dinosaurs have obviously not died out. Money is made again for a few and an opportunity was lost. Looking (not) forward to the next step back int0 the past.

Karin Hertel

Saanich