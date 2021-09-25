LETTER: More input needed on Sidney wharf

The Sidney wharf is a landmark, recognizable because of the location and the blue fish market. It is picturesque, iconic, and promotes the ambiance and enjoyment of our seaside community.

We who live here feel an emotional attachment to the wharf area and with the seaside sculpture walk.

Sidney is a special place and residents should have a say when big changes to our town are proposed. It has already changed so much with all the condos and townhouse development.

There have been many possible options put forth by people who live here and many of them are engineers. For instance, constructing a solid “mole” with rocks then resurface and replace the fish market and restaurant. Replace the pier with cement pylons, not creosote-covered wood. They both could last forever. Many other seaside towns have enhanced their ocean shore wharves and piers with interesting and attractive ideas. Council should research some of these.

Elected officials have decided, without public input, to give us two options. One being to use a 60-year-old pontoon to house a two-storey hotel and restaurant. The lack of structural integrity is in question. The other is to tear it down and not replace it. Let’s not have more development for profit. Let’s keep it in public hands and repair and paint it now. It is projected to last till 2028.

Much more input from the public and professional analysts, and engineers should be part of the final decision.

Lynda Comber

Sidney