LETTER: More pedestrian controlled crosswalks needed in Oak Bay

My family was delighted to see that the crosswalk safety features at Bowker Avenue and Cadboro Bay Road are nearly completed. This has been an ongoing safety issue for many years for those who use this crossing, as traffic approaches this intersection at high speeds.

However, while we are thrilled to be able to activate a light for safer crossing, especially at night or during the darker months of winter, we were more than dismayed at the length of time it took to complete this project. Each time I wrote to council to inquire on the project’s progress I was given numerous excuses for ongoing delays, while stating that pedestrian safety is of upmost priority.

Sadly I do not agree with this view. Because I walk and cycle as much as possible, I feel we need to have more pedestrian controlled crossings in Oak Bay, for example at highly-frequented crossings such as Beach Drive and Bowker Avenue, and Beach Drive and Estevan Avenue. I have only been met with silence from council upon these two requests.

At a time when we are facing a climate crisis, it’s up to all of us to do our part. Scientists clearly state the biggest contribution we as individuals can make towards slowing down climate change is by getting out of our vehicles and either walking, biking or using public transit. And if we are to put this into effect, we need streets and crosswalks which are safe for pedestrians and cyclists.

I’m looking forward to seeing more positive changes in our community and to seeing more people out walking and biking and enjoying this beautiful community we share.

Marilyn Lapointe

Oak Bay