Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: More public consultation needed on marina at Turkey Head

Turkey Head and the surrounding marine area, including that area north of the marina to Cattle Point, is one of the most spectacular environments to be found in any city, and the status quo is not acceptable.

The public deserves more public consultation and transparency from Oak Bay council. A short period for the public to respond to basic brochures from the two proponents does not provide enough information to allow for adequate public comment from residents as well as other user groups. The International Association of Public Participation principles, which Oak Bay aspires to, calls for more opportunity at the front end of the Turkey Head and waterways proposals, as well as better transparency from Oak Bay council.

In the absence of more information, how are citizens and taxpayers able to provide necessary input and properly assess Oak Bay’s plans for protecting and managing the general area? What is Oak Bay planning, if anything, to manage abandoned and unauthorized boats moored in the bay adjacent to the marina? What steps are they preparing to take to protect this exceptional marine and migratory bird habitat? How do they plan to ensure access for all legitimate user groups, such as paddlers and visiting boaters? What assurances do residents and taxpayers have that Oak Bay is seeking the advice from business experts who truly understand the financial value of this public waterway and land space before entering into another 30-year arrangement?

The answer to these questions is that we simply do not know. Pretty pictures and broad proposals without sufficient detail do not constitute public consultation. Certainly some of the negotiations with prospective proponents of the marina lease will need to take place in camera. However, the environmental, community, and financial implications of entering into a new 30-year lease are great and the information available to the public thus far is too limited to allow for meaningful, thoughtful, and inclusive discussion.

Having volunteered on a number of committees as well as the Oak Bay advisory planning commission for a number of years, I have great respect for both the hard work and intentions of our mayor and council. Nonetheless, they need to up their game on this file. Thirty years is a generation long, and the decisions they make today will have a huge impact on both the environment and the community they serve.

Tim Taddy

Oak Bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Too many families in Oak Bay have been priced out of the market
Next story
Is anybody listening at city hall?

Just Posted

Business owners successfully convinced Victoria city council to keep the 1000-block of Broad Street closed to traffic at least until the end of 2021. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Success of Broad Street closure prompts more permanent version in Victoria

Council votes to keep 1000-block for pedestrians through 2021, monitor it for 2022

A rendering of Hockley House. (Rendering courtesy of the CRD)
New affordable housing units almost ready in Langford

Residents start moving into Hockley House in early April

The Agency has fired two of its real estate agents following sexual assault allegations made against them online. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Two Victoria real estate agents fired following sexual assault allegations

The Agency Victoria says it is shocked and deeply disturbed

Chicken sandwiches, butter chicken and cheeseburgers are the most ordered items by Victoria residents on SkipTheDishes in 2021 so far. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria residents love their chicken and cheeseburgers, SkipTheDishes says

One Victoria resident has placed 193 orders with SkipTheDishes this year, more than two a day

This graphic shows the signage for the temporary mural proposed for a building in the 2400-block of Beacon Avenue. (Something Yellow Studio/Sidney Business Improvement Area Society)
Sidney shoots down temporary mural planned to build community spirit

Critics called it work ‘generic’ while questioning its artistic quality

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you know someone being driven out of Greater Victoria by housing costs?

With the steady rising in housing costs, more and more people are… Continue reading

(Unsplash)
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care

Data collected from anonymous reports will help identify hotspots in the province, drive solutions for change

The Supreme Court of Canada. Photo: Supreme Court of Canada photo gallery
Nelson snowbank injury case heard in Supreme Court of Canada

Decisions 2015 lawsuit have been appealed twice

Heather Kitsul, registered nurse, prepares vaccine doses earlier this month at the immunization clinic at Nanaimo’s Beban Park social centre. (News Bulletin file photo)
100,000 Vancouver Island residents now immunized against COVID-19

Island Health celebrates reaching milestone in vaccine dose administered

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo
Island man arrested following shooting, standoff near Courtenay

Reports indicate police were called to the home following a visit by an SPCA investigator

Up to 75 per cent of Indigenous people living on-reserve in B.C. do not hold a valid driver’s licence, according a UBCIC discussion paper. (Pixabay.com)
First Nations leaders seek removal of roadblocks in B.C.’s driver’s licensing system

Barriers documented in new discussion paper

Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, stands outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. A police watchdog in British Columbia will investigate whether RCMP in Nova Scotia broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. watchdog to investigate whether police broke the law in Glen Assoun case

He spent nearly 17 years in prison for a murder conviction the Supreme Court overturned in 2019

Most Read