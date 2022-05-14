Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: More restrictions needed on noise from heat pumps

I am writing this letter in regard to the District of Saanich’s efforts to curb climate change by implementing a program which would incite homeowners to upgrade their oil furnaces or boilers to electric heat pumps.

I respect that Saanich is concerned about curbing climate change, although we all know that the climate constantly changes and that will be an ongoing situation.

My skepticism is about Saanich promoting heat pumps while not implementing new restrictions and bylaws for noise reduction for heat pumps.

Based on my own experience, I can honestly say that heat pumps have been a big bone of contention in my life at Prospect Lake.

I know firsthand how noisy and disturbing the sound is, at times so annoying that we have had to sleep in different bedrooms to avoid the noise at night.

Years ago, I wrote letters to the District of Saanich about the noise from heat pumps. An inspector came during the day and although he did realize some higher electrical noise, he told me it was not enough to warrant any action. Yet, the main problem is during the night, as much of the other sounds from daily activities are dampened, and the electrical noise becomes much more evident.

So what kind of new restrictions and bylaws will be put in place, taking into consideration the placement of pumps in relation to neighbours, etc.

My greatest fear is that by changing the old for the new, we might only bring forth a new generation of noise pollution.

Irene Haupt

Saanich

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
LETTER: Cadboro Bay survey sees outside influence

Just Posted

A pirate ship fires its ‘canons’ as it makes its way past hundreds of spectators during the 2022 Esquimalt Buccaneer Days parade Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Esquimalt Buccaneer Days draw hundreds after two-year break

As a graduate of the Cybersecurity & Network Technology program, the college said students can seek employment in network management, computer maintenance, cloud computing or cybersecurity roles. (Courtesy of Camosun College)
Camosun College offers two new programs in cybersecurity and computer network technology

Beds will be racing down Beacon Avenue later this summer when Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation holds its popular fundraiser. Also returning this summer are Sidney Days on June 30 and July 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bed Races and Sidney Days are among key events returning this summer

Great blue herons are often seen in Saanich near wetlands, including at Swan Lake. (Photo by Robert Fraser)
Actions to protect feathered friends earn Saanich bird-friendly city status