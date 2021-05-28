LETTER: Move to Sooke well worth it

My wife and I moved to Sooke about 19 months ago, and I would just like to say what a delightful experience it has been. So many store clerks have been so friendly and personable. Coming from Saanich, we’re also surprised at how often some driver in traffic will actually wave us in when waiting to exit a store or parking lot. We’re not used to such courtesy.

We have also had the necessity to patronize the Sooke Loan Cupboard to rent a scooter after my two ankle surgeries. They have gone out of their way to meet us on short notice when necessary and are always friendly and helpful. They go above and beyond to make sure we have what we need when we need it. They provide a wonderful community service that is run by volunteers. Our thanks to all of you.

I would also like to mention that I drive to Victoria on weekdays for work and my trip always starts with a smile when passing the friendly crossing guard at Saseenos school. She always has a smile and a wave for everybody. Hats off to her and her trusty Ford pickup.

What a great experience it has been coming to Sooke. We look forward to many more years enjoying our more peaceful life and the friendliness of the Sooke community.

Bruce and Cindy Jones

Sooke



