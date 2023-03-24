LETTER: Muddy and murky municipal tax matters

Taxpayers pay a high price for fractured governance in the Capital Region including confusing tax rates.

If you look at the small print, municipalities report tax rate increases differently. Thanks to an abundance of 13 jurisdictions, even finding out the proposed tax rate increase (or the final increase) is confusing.

To illustrate the point:

Saanich reports the proposed tax rate increase is 6.8 per cent, plus utilities. The latest estimate is now about 7.1 per cent.

Sewer utility rates approved in December 2022 of $2.080 per cubic metre for the Capital Regional District sewer usage charge and $1.603 per cubic meter for the Saanich sewer usage charge. Water utility rates approved in December 2022 of $1.978 per cubic metre for the regular retail rate.

That useless information doesn’t help how much more comes out of their pocket so you need to go into the budget to look. You will need a calculator to figure out that sewer rates also were hiked at the end of 2022 by 3.8 per cent and water rates by 7.5 per cent. Those changes will take an estimated $57 out of your pocket.

Meanwhile, Victoria includes all changes to utilities when they report a tax rate proposed increase of 6.96 per cent.

Sewer rates are hiked 10.89 per cent, the stormwater utility by 7.74 per cent and water treatment by 9.02 per cent. In dollar terms that’s around $3.5 million.

To add to the confusion, Highlands and Metchosin have no municipal water or sewer services, so you won’t find anything on your annual bill.

Standardized reporting of tax rates and what’s included would be helpful.

Stan Bartlett, vice-chair

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria