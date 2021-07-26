Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Municipal overlap costly to taxpayers

The watchdog group Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria is pleased to see that Black Press is highlighting the salaries of core municipalities (Saanich CAO tops salary list, but council paid lowest per capita among core municipalities).

However, the Census data from 2016 is simply too old to be useful for readers, as it was conducted in mid-2015 and so is already six years old.

A better set of numbers to use would be the population and demographic estimates published by the CRD and updated to July 1, 2021. It reflects significant population changes in the core area.

In this region of 17 jurisdictions – 13 municipalities, one CRD and three electoral districts – the most meaningful number for the taxpayer is the cost of multiple councils, CAOs and the supporting administration in an area of only 425,000.

For many taxpayers that excessive governance is simply ridiculous, if not comical, and costly.

Stan Bartlett, past chair

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria

