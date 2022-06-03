LETTER: Museum rebuild not a priority

This is the worst time ever to announce a museum rebuild. This expense should not be a priority for so many reasons.

The government is defending this cost by saying they don’t want to lose the priceless artifacts and history. This may sound reasonable, but do we want to lose all the children attending schools that have been waiting for seismic upgrades and asbestos treatment? I think the artifacts can be safely stored for now until reason prevails.

That money can be used now to make our children safer, house the homeless, help Ukraine, feed the struggling, and provide some transportation relief. It sounds like the NDP will play dirty and start this project before they lose power, instead of listening to the people. Tourism is not a priority when there are mouths to feed.

J. Walker

Langford