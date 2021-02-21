LETTER: Neighbours lend a hand with snow clearing

In these often challenging times, a bright spot can sometimes appear, brought about by the kindness of others. My husband and I experienced this with the recent snowfall.

We are a senior couple residing on Kingcome Crescent in North Saanich. On Saturday morning our wonderful neighbours from across the street knocked on our door to see if we would like our steep driveway cleared of snow, with one gentlemanly neighbour shovelling and the other using his snow-blower.

While they tackled the driveway my husband shovelled the sidewalk. We were so grateful for their enthusiastic help. A few hours later and more snow accumulation, we can hear from inside our house ​a snow-blower outside in our driveway. My husband and I went outside to discover more neighbours, really a team of them, from Minstrel Place, now snow-blowing and shovelling our driveway.

On Sunday the team arrived again after more snow fell and not only were they thoughtful enough to take the time and effort to clear our driveway for the second time, they were taking care of everyone’s driveway on our street that needed it.

We are truly touched by their gesture of care and goodwill and wish to thank them from the bottom of our hearts.

We feel so fortunate to live in such a beautiful, helpful community.

Carol and Bruce Greenway

North Saanich