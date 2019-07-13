LETTER: New council follows familiar course on EDPA

Re: Saanich councillor warns of ‘torturous experience’ as they consider replacing EDPA.

I see council has delayed making any definitive decisions on the Environmental Development Permit Area (EDPA), which was rescinded by the previous council, after the byelection which saw Coun. Karen Harper elected.

It’s worth noting in January the Saanich News reported registered professional biologist Ted Lea, arguably the biggest opponent of the EDPA, was found guilty of ethical violations. More recently, the College of Applied Biology (CAB) permanently rescinded his membership.

READ ALSO: Saanich EDPA’s biggest critic found guilty of ethics violation

READ ALSO: Key critic of Saanich’s EDPA loses status as professional biologist

The charge that the decision to rescind the EDPA was based on faulty science has some substance to it.

Saanich council’s refusal to deal with the ultimate fate of the EDPA in a timely manner means that in this de facto environment, virtually unrestricted development such as the Leveret/Milner project can charge ahead, with little regard for consequences to the local environment and ultimately to climate change.

READ ALSO: Saanich cites climate change emergency, denies additional signage for gas stations

The last municipal election saw a big turnover in council, with many new members elected, and it was hoped this meant a change in direction was a distinct possibility, with more integrated planning instead of hodgepodge, willy-nilly building projects.

Apparently this is not to be. Some new members of council seem to be suffering from congenital faintheartedness, finding it easier to go along to get along – enough anyway to ensure that the new bosses are indeed the same as the old bosses.

Richard Weatherill

Saanich