LETTER: No action taken on Oak Bay’s climate emergency

On April 8, council moved that the District of Oak Bay declare a climate emergency. What now, as August ends another season of drought?

ALSO READ: CRD endorses Climate Emergency Declaration

I would like to know what this actually means to council, and how you are going to follow through on this? Do you mean to limit engagement to the narrow goal of carbon neutrality by 2030?

The green canopy initiative and support for the rehabilitation of Uplands Park are reasonably well known. Are you planning on going beyond that?

I am unaware of any strong pronouncement about the declared protection (dog restrictions) of the south rocky point off Willows Beach where Bowker empties into the bay.

ALSO READ: Oak Bay considers dog ban on portion of Willows Beach

How is protection of the Greater Victoria Harbour Bird Sanctuary moving forward to ensure that initiative is successful? How are you planning on going beyond that?

Does public engagement to talk about water, land use, waste and transportation interest you? This would help to promote community awareness and invite positive action, individually and collectively.

ALSO READ: Victoria man hasn’t put trash out for three years

Given the limited budget of council, how willing are you to engage and support citizens in participating in discussion of your emergency proclamation. Have you plans for community outreach?

ALSO READ: GNS students inspire Oak Bay to re-examine plastic bag ban

I look forward to hearing from you about this. Also, a public response to my inquiry in the Oak Bay News would be appreciated by myself, as well as the many Oak Bay residents who are looking to council for support if not leadership in this matter.

Pam Woodland

Oak Bay

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: More Labour Day milestones for the NDP

Just Posted

Crews have restored power to some 3,000 residents in Greater Victoria

Power outage followed a motor vehicle in Saanich near University of Victoria

Residents came together to mark Victoria International Overdose Awareness Day with event in Centennial Square

The event brought people together for memorials, Naloxone training, and more

Saanich musician brings greatest hits to the Oak Bay stage

Jesse Thomas Brown will perform at David Foster Theatre Sept. 12

Minister says program promises help to first-time Victoria home buyers

Head of the Greater Victoria builders says mortgage stress test still hurting first-time buyers

Truck strikes tree causing power outage, road closure in Saanich neighbourhood

The area of Arbutus Road and Finnerty Road is closed to all through traffic

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

School returns in B.C. with uncertainty surrounding contract for teachers

Negotiations are scheduled to resume on Sept. 23

B.C. VIEWS: More Labour Day milestones for the NDP

Gift to U.S.-based construction unions keeps on giving

Car smashes through Monk Office Supply window in Port Hardy

Port Hardy RCMP arrived on the scene a little after 3:00 p.m.

Anti-vaxxers on Vancouver Island protest B.C.’s mandatory reporting for kids in school

First phase of new vaccination reporting being implemented this September

Even sculptured dinosaurs going extinct in Island community

Even the sculpture variety of dinosaur is in danger of going extinct… Continue reading

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

Most Read