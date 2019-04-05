LETTER: Oak Bay residents say daycare spaces not needed at Willows

I noticed a statement by SD61 Secretary Treasurer Mark Walsh that most of the parents at Willows are asking for daycare. I would like to ask Walsh just how many are most?

There are 635 local residents who have signed a petition against this horrendous idea.

At certain times of the day Musgrave Street looks like a cross between the Save-on-Foods parking lot and the Colwood Crawl, sometimes with cars backed up the whole length of the school block. Allowing this proposed project to continue would only make matters worse.

Secondly, every school day and some weekends this field is covered with happy children (and some adults) running around playing and enjoying themselves getting some of the exercise recommended by health educators.

Taking this away is shameful.

Ralph White

Oak Bay