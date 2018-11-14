LETTER: Oath of Allegiance not controversial for returing councillor

Monday (Nov. 5) I was sworn in for a second term as a Saanich councillor. I first took the Oath of Office and then I took the Oath of Allegiance. I did the same in 2014.

While in Victoria it may have been a story the next day in the news, in Saanich it was not. However, today in the Saanich News I read a letter to the editor about this topic and so I’ve decided to share my thoughts on the matter.

To explain what this oath means to me I will start by actually providing the actual oath:

“I, Colin Stephen Plant, do affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, Queen of Canada, Her Heirs and Successors.”

It is a single sentence. Yet it creates a lot of controversy.

But not for me.

So why did I take it? There are several reasons:

#1) My grandparents were British. At least my maternal grandmothers both were. I took the oath partly to honour them because I know they would have wanted me to take the oath to show my respect to their history and dedication to the Queen.

I remember as a boy the fondness my grandmothers had for the Queen (ie. we would be forced to stop playing with our new toys and quietly listen to the Queen’s Christmas Day message) and did not feel torn showing my respect by taking the oath. It actually made me think fondly of my family history as both my grandfathers served in the armed forces during WW2 bearing the name the Royal Canadian Air Force and Royal Canadian Navy. Note the word Royal.

#2) i am a Chief Scout. Throughout my participation in Scouting I always pledged to do my duty to God and the Queen. It felt good to be of service. I have always enjoyed being of service. It is part of who I am. Swearing to do my duty to the Queen meant doing good to me as a young man. I still want to do good and I appreciate the history of the monarchy in Canada and how it shaped our existence.

#3) The monarchy is an institution that is not perfect. But not much is. Canada is an awesome country, but it is also not perfect. I accept that the monarchy is both part of my heritage and something that has caused a lot of pain to others. But we cannot move forward as a culture by blindly ignoring or cutting off ties to our past. We must learn from it, evolve and do better in the future.

And it is this last point that is so important to me; it is how I live my life. I try to do good but when I make mistakes I learn from them and try to do better the next time I am faced with a similar challenge.

So while the monarchy is not an institution I spend a lot of time thinking about, I did not mind taking the Oath of Allegiance because it does represent being of service to others, it connects me to my past and inspires me to do better in the future. If others choose to take (or not take) the oath, I imagine they have their reasons too.

And in this great place we call Canada, you have the right to make that decision too.

Colin Plant

Saanich councillor

Previous story
LETTER: Plant’s potential work week requires superhuman strength

Just Posted

Gas prices on Vancouver Island to drop six cents

But a ‘volatile’ market could lead to increases in the coming weeks

Greater Victoria bike sharing company looks to lock out thieves, vandals

U-Bicycle has lost about 10 per cent of its fleet to theft and vandalism

Const. Sarah Beckett’s family honoured on Remembrance Day

Victoria Mountie was killed in the line of duty April 2016

Provincial housing boss brought home more than $350,000 in 2017-18

BC Housing develops, manages and administers a wide range of subsidized housing options

STUDENT VOICE: Why it’s important to balance your school and sleep schedule

The debate of whether or not to guzzle multiple cups of coffee… Continue reading

Calgarians vote ‘no’ to bidding for 2026 Winter Games, in plebiscite

Out of 767,734 eligible voters, 304,774 voted and 171,750 said ”no.”

Canada Post strike having ‘critical’ impact on retailers, eBay tells PM

Canada Post says it is now facing an unprecedented backlog of shipments, largely as a result of strikes

POLL: Have BC Ferry waits ever forced you to cancel your travel plans?

Many BC Ferry passengers heading out from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on… Continue reading

NASA wants Canadian boots on the moon as first step in deep space exploration

The U.S. is seeking broad international support for the next-generation space station to send into orbit a in 2021

B.C. Lions GM Ed Hervey has plan for busy off-season

The Lions’ season ended Sunday with a crushing 48-8 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division semifinal

Fundraising firefighters complete quest for B.C. Paralympian

The four Penticton residents raising money for Victoria Paralympian complete journey

PHOTOS: Hockey history in B.C. as Team India comes to play

Squad played its very first game in Canada on Tuesday against Surrey Falcons

B.C. man wanted in connection to domestic assault in Edmonton

Sterling Miles Booker has ‘ROCK’ and ‘ROLL’ tattooed on his hands

Vancouver Island teen aims to build a bionic arm

Prosthetic prototype project latest in Nanoose student’s math, tech ambitions

Most Read