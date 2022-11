Re: Islanders brace for rainy November (Online, Nov. 3)

The numbers shown for “Victoria” are for the Airport.

In the rainshadow of the Olympic mountains, Victoria proper gets even less rain: 583 mm annually, 96 mm for November, and 129 annual days with rain.

Steven Murray

Victoria



