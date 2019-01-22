LETTER: Only good can come from licencing cats

A Jan. 18 Saanich News article entitled “Greater Victoria group calls for cats to be licenced” makes some excellent points. Cats should not be allowed to roam, as it exposes them to many risks and is detrimental to the bird/animal species they prey on. This is supported by the BCSPCA. I would like to add some points.

Saanich recognizes the importance of community (including back yard) gardens as a means of reducing our carbon footprint and increasing food security. Allowing roaming cats to defecate in and urinate on neighbouring gardens discourages home grown food and spreads disease to both humans and animals.

RELATED: Seven years later, Saanich still stalling on Panama Flats

Studies have shown that roaming cats are by far the largest killers of birds (200 million/year in Canada) and animals that keep damaging insect populations at bay, both in urban forests and gardens (which absorb CO2). The Journal of Pesticide Reform cited how growers can be “rewarded by bird’s participation in the ‘pest management’ program[s]” and “provide insect control and eliminate the need for insecticide applications”.

We should protect our forests, gardens and the environment by encouraging birds. While Saanich is reducing the use of plastics in order to protect marine species, it is sadly lacking when it comes to protecting species in our own backyard when we allow cats to roam.

RELATED: Saanich to ban single-use plastic bags by Jan. 1, 2020

Saanich, recognizing the spread of the West Nile virus and other diseases through mosquitoes, has constructed bird (nesting) boxes near water features. Many bird species eat mosquitoes, so are an effective solution. Saanich has also erected signs in the same areas indicating that domestic cats prey on these same birds, hoping to change owner behaviour. Unfortunately roaming cats continue to diminish the effectiveness of the bird box program and waste the tax dollars that fund it.

Don’t kid yourself that cats control harmful rodents. We have had eight roaming cats visiting our property along with a rat problem.

RELATED: Time to renew your dog licence

For cats to have the same protection from abuse as dogs they should be licenced. If we aren’t going to licence cats, we (at the very least) need to address the above mentioned issues by creating a similar cat control bylaw in Saanich as is found in Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt and Central Saanich. I urge Saanich to act now. I also urge others to put pressure on Saanich.

J. St.Gelais

Saanich

Previous story
COLUMN: Four questions on the B.C. economy in 2019

Just Posted

Legend of Victoria dog ‘Cody’ lives on with successful pet drive

Charmaine’s furniture store collecting donations for Victoria Pet Food Bank

Added webcams give drivers more views of Malahat and highway to Sooke

Five new DriveBC webcams installed in high traffic locations on Vancouver Island

Skygazers spot mysterious flaming object during Sunday’s lunar eclipse

University of Victoria astronomer explains the “glowing object”

Ousted legislature officials say report released to further blacken their reputations

James and Lenz say release was ‘Contrary to all principles of fairness and decent treatment’

Four Grizzlies crack NHL’s central scouting list for 2019

Newhook, Campbell, Bucheler and Berger earn NHL notice

Royals test unbeaten streak on Hockey for Hospitals night

Marty and the Victoria Royals host Hockey for Hospitals night on Feb. 2

Former Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

M’s legend Edgar Martinez, Rivera, Mussina also make the grade

POLL: Do you support a speculation tax on vacant homes in Greater Victoria?

Homeowners have begun to receive letters asking if they should be exempt… Continue reading

Why would the B.C. legislature need a firewood splitter?

First sign of police involvement in investigation of top managers

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Judge annuls hairdresser’s forced marriage to boss’ relative

Woman was told she’d be fired if she didn’t marry boss’s Indian relative so he could immigrate here

U.S. confirms it will ask Canada to extradite Huawei executive

China continues to protest the move

Liberals look to make home-buying more affordable for millennials: Morneau

Housing is expected to be a prominent campaign issue ahead of October’s federal election

Cannabis-carrying border crossers could be hit with fines under coming system

Penalties are slated to be in place some time next year

Most Read