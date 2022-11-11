Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Opening the door to seniors housing

I want to thank you for publishing the letter on Oct. 27 from Rod Hughes of South Vancouver Island Housing Society.

Sad news that his organization has tried many times to build another facility for housing seniors but with no success. Mr. Hughes has exposed the obstacles that impede his society. Politics and bureaucracy stand in the way of creating what is urgently needed for people like me and our veterans. Not-for-profit seniors housing should be a priority.

High-rise senior luxury condos are being completed in Esquimalt, meanwhile, seniors advocates go back to the drawing board again and again. Crazy.

I would hope that folks paused and gave thanks to our veterans on Remembrance Day and also welcome them as new neighbours in and around Greater Victoria.

Rob Dunn

Victoria

