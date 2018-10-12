LETTER: Out with the condos, in with the rental units

The change to rental from condos for sale in the 200 Cook St project under construction is surely a landmark event for the badly underserved purpose built rental accommodation market in Victoria.

One has to question though why the federal Rental Construction Finance Initiative that helped this project to fruition is not used by other developers to provide more affordable living spaces.

The RFCI program has $3.75 billion committed to affordable rental construction Canada wide and if our province and the city would pitch in with additional financial or zoning relief, the rental shortage could be solved.

Kudos to Urban Core Ventures for leading the pack!

George Zador

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: For a former refugee, ending homelessness is not just homes but love and more

Just Posted

Charge laid in Saanich crash that severely injured 11-year-old girl

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Langford mayor calls for campground cleanup

Lack of communication from the Ministry makes residents ‘suspicious’

Sidney’s Star Cinema has a temporary home

Popular theatre moves into former furniture store during new theatre construction

Whale tale: Victoria activists stage orca vigil for J35

Group calls on government to fund wild salmon hatcheries, invoke emergency measures in Species at Risk Act

Homeless campers pack to leave private Saanich property

Camp Namegans agreed to leave by Oct. 12 after 10-day stay

Victoria teen suffers whiplash in school ‘bubble’ soccer game

Middle school students injured in teacher-student competition

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

Sooke pig farm controversy rocks neighbourhood

West Coast Road property subject of an ongoing saga

Goat troopers reclaim overgrown Vancouver Island park

No kidding, goats weed out invasive plants north of Parksville

Court dismisses case against Cowichan’s Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit

Second lawsuit expected to be heard next year

Andrew Wilkinson discusses proportional representation in Okanagan

B.C. Liberal leader addresses Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Predator Ridge

Five Alberta high school football players hurt in crash

The Southern Alberta Minor Football Association said the crash involved five players with the Raymond High School Comets

Plunging lumber prices hurt B.C. business

Interfor cutting back B.C. Interior production as lumber prices plunge

Apology ‘late’ and ‘weak’ as ‘coward’ gets six years in fatal Vancouver Island crash

Dustin Dennis Zinter guilty of dangerous driving causing 2015 death of Ladysmith woman

Most Read