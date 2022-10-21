Letter: Outgoing regional director expresses his gratitude

I served as regional director for 13 years and loved almost every minute. More than anything, it allowed me to help my neighbours and build much-needed infrastructure and services throughout the region.

Highlights include:

• Securing escort tugs for outgoing bitumen tanker traffic

• Creating new official community plans for Shirley, Otter Point and East Sooke

• Building a Juan de Fuca Electoral Area office in Otter Point

• Buying Pemberton Pools for broodstock collection and building a hatchery at Charter’s Creek

• Building new fire halls in Port Renfrew and East Sooke

• Building trails, water infrastructure, tennis and pickleball courts in Port Renfrew

• Purchasing De Mamiel golf course

• Building the Sooke Community Association’s artificial turf field

I was fortunate to have two terrific alternate directors, Wally Vowles and Dan Quigley, and a tremendous JdF staff including Iain Lawrence, Wendy Miller and Don Closson. Also, I had a great relationship with the CRD’s top manager Bob Lapham, Sooke Mayor Maja Tait and Premier John Horgan.

I have tried to make our lives a little bit better and sincerely want to thank my friends and constituents for supporting me through these years.

Al Wickheim is my replacement, and he will be outstanding.

Mike Hicks

Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director

