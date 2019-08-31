LETTER: Parent praises online community, cab driver, in return of stolen bike

Re: Parent pleads for return of daughter’s stolen bike.

We have been extremely lucky. I understand that the odds were against us but my daughter has her bike back. I cannot even begin to express how much she is relieved and happy. Well, as parents, my wife and I are extremely relieved as well, trust me.

It’s an interesting story. A gentleman cab driver follows the The Stolen Bicycle Avengers Victoria Facebook group. He noticed my daughter’s very distinct bright yellow bike on the blog. While driving around Victoria he saw the bike. He called VicPD and waited with the bike until they came to pick it up. VicPD then called my daughter to go pick it up at their headquarters.

I found his phone number on Facebook and called personally to thank him. It might be old fashioned, but a voice instead of a text saying “thank you” still means something to me.

There was only minor damage. Some after-market parts (front/back LED lights) were removed, but otherwise it was in good working condition.

It’s impossible to know, but in my mind I like to think that the letter in your paper helped. I am grateful for your kind assistance during these trying times.

Pierre Doucet

Memramcook, NB

