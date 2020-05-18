LETTER: Perfect time to install shore power

Shore power anyone?

Despite all else – from unemployment, business failure and too many too soon deaths, despite wonderfully clean air and views and the dominance of bird calls in spring, despite slight inconveniences, saving money and the calming, near shocking, sound of silence in the city – wouldn’t this be an opportune and timely moment to install shore power for cruise ships so we need never again live through those carcinogenic springs, summers and autumns that had become so natural to our seasons and deadly to our lungs.

Ulla Ressner and John Fry

Victoria