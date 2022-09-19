letter

LETTER: Pharmacy’s service appreciated

Canada is experiencing a health-care crisis and B.C. Is no exception.

Along with the fear and frustration of medical staff shortages, including family doctors, nurses, nurse aides, specialists, as well as housekeeping and office staff, there is the everlasting problem of rising financial costs.

However, in the midst of this turmoil, there is a very important section of care and that is pharmaceutical care. Here in the village of Saanichton, there is a special team of pharmacists at Joe’s Family Pharmacy owned and led by Joe Piggott. Joe and his staff have all the key elements for this side of health care. I list them because it is so obvious how essential they are for a smooth, highly regarded well-run business.

They listen. They are knowledgeable in all prescription requests, or take it upon themselves to find out. Billing is explained. Compassion, humour and friendliness abound. The phone is answered in person. Delivery is possible. Compounding is carried out. Amazing hours are offered. Parking is available and when you leave, there is a feeling of safety and relief you have been helped.

A big thank you and accolades to this amazing professional team at Joe’s Family Pharmacy, especially during this difficult time with Canada’s health care. We wish them every success. They deserve it.

M. Chester

Central Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Blanket approvals open door to short-term rentals

Just Posted

Pictured is traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles. A UVic researcher found carbon pricing mixed with subsidies for drivers to choose cleaner options was one of the most effective mixes at reducing transportation emission in Europe. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
UVic researcher helps find what policy mixes drive down transportation emissions

MeepMeep co-founder Eve Olynyk tosses a disc during a round of disc golf. (Courtesy of MeepMeep)
Victoria start-up MeepMeep’s disc golf tracker looks to grow the game, end player frustration

Organizers of the Luxton Fall Fair are hoping to draw large crowds like those seen in May for the Luxton Spring Fair, pictured here. (Black Press Media file photo)
Luxton Fall Fair returns to Langford this month

Frank Jackson repairs his fence at the Oak Bay allotment gardens on Monteith Avenue. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay gardeners hold out hope for bumper crop of raspberries